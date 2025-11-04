IndiGo Reports Rs 2,582 Crore Loss in Q2 as Forex Impact Weighs on Earnings

MUMBAI– InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, reported a net loss of Rs 2,582 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), slipping back into the red after posting a profit of Rs 2,176 crore in the previous quarter (Q1 FY26), according to a filing with the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

The airline’s loss also widened compared with Rs 987 crore in the same period last year (Q2 FY25). However, revenue from operations rose 9 percent year over year to Rs 18,555 crore, supported by strong passenger and ancillary income.

Passenger ticket revenue increased 11.2 percent to Rs 15,967 crore, while ancillary revenues — including baggage fees and in-flight sales — rose 14 percent to Rs 2,141 crore.

IndiGo’s EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and rent) fell sharply to Rs 1,114 crore from Rs 2,434 crore in the prior-year quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange losses, however, EBITDAR rose 43 percent year over year to Rs 3,800 crore, with margins improving to 20.5 percent from 15.7 percent.

The company attributed the quarterly loss primarily to adverse currency movements that led to a steep forex loss of Rs 2,892 crore, compared with Rs 241 crore a year earlier. Without the forex impact, IndiGo said it would have posted a net profit of Rs 104 crore.

Rental and aircraft maintenance costs rose to Rs 3,262 crore from Rs 2,745 crore a year ago, while tax expenses increased to Rs 100 crore from Rs 80 crore.

“As India’s aviation sector continues to grow and mature, we recognise the importance of structurally optimising capacity during seasonally weaker periods to sustain profitability,” said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. He added that the airline had delivered strong operational performance, maintaining its lead in on-time performance and network expansion.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed 1.06 percent lower at Rs 5,635 on the BSE on Tuesday. (Source: IANS)