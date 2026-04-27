Air India, IndiGo Plan to Resume Qatar Flights as Gulf Airspace Reopens

NEW DELHI — Air India and IndiGo are preparing to resume flights between Qatar and India as airspace across the Gulf region gradually reopens, the Ministry of External Affairs said Monday.

With Qatar’s airspace now partially open, Qatar Airways has already restarted services to multiple destinations in India, according to the ministry.

Flight activity across the region is picking up, with about 105 flights expected Monday between the United Arab Emirates and India. Airlines continue to operate limited commercial services from Dubai and Abu Dhabi due to operational and safety considerations.

Flights are also continuing from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India, while Kuwait’s airspace has reopened. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways have resumed limited services between Kuwait and India. Bahrain’s airspace is open as well, with Gulf Air operating flights to several Indian cities.

Elsewhere in the region, Iraq’s airspace is open with limited flights that can be used for onward travel to India. Israel has also reopened its airspace, with some regional flights resuming.

Iran’s airspace remains partially open for cargo and chartered flights, but Indian authorities are advising nationals to avoid travel to the country. Those currently in Iran are being urged to leave via land borders with assistance from the Indian embassy.

The ministry said the Indian embassy in Tehran has so far helped 2,445 Indian nationals exit Iran through land routes.

Indian diplomatic missions across the region remain engaged with the Indian community, including associations, professional groups and companies, as authorities monitor the evolving situation.

Since Feb. 28, about 1.296 million passengers have traveled from the region to India, the ministry said.

Indian missions and consulates continue to operate round-the-clock helplines and are coordinating with local governments while issuing regular travel advisories and updates on flight operations and consular services. (Source: IANS)