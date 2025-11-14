RBI Eases Export Norms to Support Traders Amid Global Disruptions

MUMBAI — The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced a series of measures aimed at easing the strain on exporters facing global headwinds, including longer timelines for export realisation, extended shipment windows, and relief on loan repayments.

The guidelines, effective immediately, extend the period for realisation and repatriation of the full value of goods and services exports from nine months to 15 months from the date of export. Exporters will now also have up to three years to ship goods after receiving advance payment, compared with the previous one-year limit, or as specified by the export agreement.

To ease repayment pressures on select impacted sectors, the RBI announced a moratorium on term-loan payments and recovery of interest on working-capital loans due between September 1 and December 31, 2025.

Lenders have been permitted to recalculate drawing power in working-capital facilities — either through lower margins or reassessment of working-capital needs — to provide additional liquidity support.

Export credit norms have also been relaxed. The maximum credit period for pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit disbursed up to March 31, 2026, has been increased from one year to 450 days.

In cases where goods could not be dispatched, banks may now liquidate packing-credit facilities availed on or before August 31, 2025, using legitimate alternative sources. These may include domestic sale proceeds of such goods or substitution with proceeds of another export contract.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations welcomed the measures. President S.C. Ralhan said the extended export-realisation period and loan-repayment relief would offer “great relief” to exporters and help strengthen trade compliance.

“Exporters will be able to offer a better credit period to foreign buyers. Indian exporters will also get sufficient time for shipment on advance-payment orders,” he said, adding that the measures align India with global practices and create a more level playing field. (Source: IANS)