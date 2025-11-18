Silver Prices Poised to Rebound to $52 as ETFs Outperform Physical Metal, Says Report

NEW DELHI, India — Silver prices are expected to climb back to the $52–$53 an ounce range in the near term, with potential to rise further to $58 and $62 per ounce over the next year, according to a report released Tuesday by Emkay Wealth Management. The report identifies a strong support floor at $47.60, with additional backing at $45.60 and $42.00.

Over the past three years, silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and silver fund-of-funds (FoFs) have outperformed the physical metal, attributed to robust fund management, tighter tracking, and growing investor confidence. Leading silver ETFs delivered gains of over 50 percent in the last year, compared to physical silver’s approximate 49 percent rise. Returns over shorter timeframes, ranging from three to six months, averaged between 34 and 56 percent.

Emkay Wealth cited rising industrial demand and constrained supply as key drivers of strong long-term fundamentals for silver, despite short-term volatility.

“The fundamentals of the silver market remain strong,” the report stated, noting increased consumption in renewable energy, electronics, and other high-tech sectors. Silver’s extensive use in solar photovoltaics, electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure, semiconductors, and other advanced technologies continues to provide price support.

The report also highlighted modest growth in global mining output, which is expected to peak by 2026, further tightening supply. Recent purchases by Saudi Arabia’s central bank, along with growing interest from other central banks, have added momentum to demand.

Currently, silver prices are trading near $48.80 per ounce, following a mild correction driven by profit booking and eased tensions in U.S.-China trade policy over critical minerals.

“Its role in both industrial and investment portfolios makes silver well-positioned for recovery and potential new highs over the coming year,” the Emkay report concluded. (Source: IANS)