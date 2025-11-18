Cloudflare Outage Disrupts X and Other Major Digital Platforms Worldwide

NEW DELHI, India — A major outage at Cloudflare, a key provider of internet infrastructure services, disrupted access to X (formerly Twitter) and several other prominent digital platforms across India and globally on Tuesday. The outage affected thousands of users beginning around 5:20 p.m., according to Down Detector, a website that tracks service disruptions.

Users reported issues with loading feeds, logging in, and connecting to servers on X, reflecting the widespread nature of the disruption. Although some pages eventually loaded after repeated refresh attempts, many users were met with “internal server error” messages tied to Cloudflare’s network.

Cloudflare acknowledged the issue in an initial statement, saying it was “aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” but did not provide further details or an estimated timeline for resolution.

The incident also affected Down Detector itself, since the service relies on Cloudflare’s infrastructure. This hindered users’ ability to monitor the scale of the outage in real time.

This is not the first such incident this year. In May, X suffered a global outage — including in India — with users unable to load new posts or log in. At the time, Downdetector reported that 41 percent of users experienced login problems, while another 41 percent had issues using the app, and 18 percent had trouble accessing the website. The company did not disclose the cause of the outage, which was its second in 24 hours.

Tuesday’s disruption once again triggered widespread complaints from users in India, with more than 5,000 reports logged globally on Downdetector as the outage unfolded. (Source: IANS)