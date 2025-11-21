Singapore ties to bolster India’s semiconductor ambitions, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI — Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Friday that India and Singapore are strengthening cooperation in advanced technologies, particularly semiconductors, following a series of high-level meetings in Singapore aimed at advancing India’s chip-manufacturing goals.

Vaishnaw announced that the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) will partner with India to support approved semiconductor projects. “The Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) is partnering with Bharat to support our approved semiconductor projects,” he said.

The minister noted that detailed discussions were held with several Singapore-based companies to understand their operational experiences, challenges and the measures required to speed up the movement of semiconductor equipment and materials into India. “Detailed discussions were held with Singapore companies on their experiences, key challenges and measures to accelerate the movement of equipment and materials,” he said.

Vaishnaw also met officials from Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, Enterprise Singapore, the Institute of Technical Education, Singapore Polytechnic and A*STAR, focusing on the skilling of technicians and engineers who will be needed for India’s upcoming semiconductor fabrication facilities.

In meetings with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, Vaishnaw discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in emerging technology sectors.

He added that global semiconductor distributor Avnet has committed to expanding its warehousing and electronics operations in India, further strengthening supply chain capabilities as the country accelerates its semiconductor push. “Avnet is an important semiconductor and electronics warehousing company. They’re committed to expanding operations in India,” he said. (Source: IANS)