Swiggy Under Fire After Vegetarian Customer Receives Non-Veg Order, No Refund Offered

New Delhi — Food delivery platform Swiggy is facing public backlash after a customer who ordered vegetarian food received a non-vegetarian dish, and was reportedly denied a refund or replacement. The issue went viral after an X user, posting under the handle “Mumbai Rains,” shared images showing that a container labeled “crispy chicken” had been delivered despite the order being entirely vegetarian.

The customer also posted screenshots of a chat with Swiggy’s customer service team. According to the exchange, the customer immediately reported the mix-up but was told the matter required further investigation.

“Since we need more time to investigate this further, your query has been routed to a specialist queue,” read a response from Swiggy. The platform informed the user that a specialist would reach out via email within 6 to 8 business hours.

The customer expressed frustration with Swiggy’s handling of the complaint, claiming that neither a refund nor a replacement was offered. Calling the incident a “customer care failure,” the user wrote, “It is not a small issue when a vegetarian receives non-veg food. If @Swiggy brands can charge for service, they must also stand by it. Serious gap in responsibility here.”

The post struck a chord online, drawing responses from several users who said they had faced similar problems. Some criticized Swiggy for offering only partial refunds, while others complained of difficulty connecting with customer support representatives.

“I’ve had customer care agents promise refunds that never get processed unless you escalate,” wrote one commenter. Another said that it often takes multiple attempts to speak with a representative, only to be told that their issue cannot be resolved.

As of now, Swiggy has not issued a public statement in response to the viral complaint.

The incident highlights growing customer dissatisfaction with food delivery services, especially around order accuracy and customer support responsiveness — key areas of concern as platforms expand and automate their operations. (Source: IANS)