Trump Signals Progress on U.S.–India Trade Talks, Hints at Possible Delhi Visit

NEW DELHI, India — President Donald Trump has offered fresh indications that U.S.–India relations are gaining momentum, raising expectations that a long-discussed bilateral trade deal could be finalized soon.

Speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump said his discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were “going great” and suggested that he may visit New Delhi next year. Earlier in the week, he also said he planned to “lower tariffs” imposed on India “at some point,” signaling that a breakthrough in the negotiations may be close.

“I think we’re pretty close to doing a deal that’s good for everybody,” Trump said during the swearing-in ceremony for Sergio Gor, the new U.S. ambassador to India.

Indian officials have expressed cautious optimism about the trade agreement, but Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stressed that India would not compromise on key domestic interests, including protections for farmers, the dairy sector, and workers. “We are working on a fair, equitable, and balanced trade deal,” Goyal said Tuesday, adding that the timing depends on both sides being ready. “The trade deal can happen tomorrow, it can happen next month, it can happen next year… but as a government, we are preparing for any contingency.”

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, Harsh Pant of King’s College London said Trump’s potential visit would signal a rebound in the bilateral relationship. “They are moving forward in many ways — in defense cooperation, space cooperation, and economic cooperation,” he said. “When Mr. Trump comes to India, that will be symbolic of a larger turn in the relationship for the better.” However, Pant cautioned that Trump’s unpredictability has complicated negotiations, including delays in the free-trade agreement.

The article noted that Trump had originally been expected to attend the next Quad summit in Delhi this November, but media reports in August said he had canceled amid renewed tensions with India. The Quad brings together India, the United States, Japan, and Australia as a strategic counterweight to China.

Pant said brief delays would not undermine the Quad, but a prolonged pause could raise doubts about the grouping’s relevance under the Trump administration. “If there is no Quad summit for a year, then many will question whether the Quad continues to have relevance,” he said.

Political and security analyst Priyajit Debsarkar told the newspaper that repairing the trade relationship may require Washington to lower tariffs to the 15–20 percent range, enabling Indian exporters to regain global competitiveness.

On the defense front, India and the United States renewed a 10-year framework agreement last month. The signing took place after Indian officials expressed frustration over Trump’s remarks suggesting he had played a role in easing border tensions between India and Pakistan. India has insisted the ceasefire resulted solely from bilateral efforts.

The report also noted persistent concerns in Delhi that Washington is courting Pakistan for access to critical minerals and strategic port locations, complicating the broader diplomatic landscape. (Source: IANS)