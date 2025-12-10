Amazon, Microsoft and Google commit $67.5 billion as India becomes major AI investment hub

New Delhi– India is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for artificial intelligence investment, with Amazon, Microsoft and Google announcing a combined $67.5 billion in commitments to help build the country’s digital future.

A young population, low-cost data and a fast-expanding digital ecosystem are driving India’s transformation into a hub for AI-led innovation, drawing unprecedented interest from global technology companies.

Amazon has outlined plans to invest more than $35 billion in India by 2030, focused on what it calls its three strategic pillars: AI-driven digitization, export expansion and job creation. The company said its commitments will strengthen AI capabilities, enhance logistics infrastructure and support hundreds of thousands of small businesses across the country.

Microsoft has announced a similarly ambitious plan, committing $17.5 billion over four years (2026–2029) to expand cloud and AI infrastructure, broaden skilling programs and strengthen sovereign-ready digital capabilities nationwide. The announcement came after CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said India’s youth will “innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet”.

Nadella emphasized India’s rapidly growing developer community, saying, “India is projected to have 57.5 million developers by 2030, making it the largest developer base globally.”

Google has also made a major bet on India, announcing a $15 billion investment to build a world-class AI hub in Visakhapatnam. In partnership with AdaniConneX and Airtel, the company will develop India’s largest AI data center campus, powered by clean energy and supported by a subsea cable network.

Experts say the initiative marks a significant shift in India’s technology landscape beyond Bengaluru and Hyderabad, potentially giving the country a new global-scale innovation center on its eastern coast. (Source: IANS)