Chaos Continues at Chennai Airport as IndiGo Flight Disruptions Stretch Into Tenth Day

CHENNAI, Tamil Nadu — Severe disruptions at Chennai International Airport entered their tenth straight day on Thursday as IndiGo Airlines cancelled 36 more flights, extending uncertainty for thousands of travelers caught in the carrier’s ongoing operational crisis.

Airport officials said the cancellations included 24 departures and 12 arrivals, compounding passenger frustration that has been building since the beginning of December. IndiGo has been struggling with nationwide staff shortages and a growing deficit of pilots, which have sharply curtailed its ability to operate a full schedule.

The crisis has led to widespread delays, overcrowding, and last-minute cancellations across multiple airports, with Chennai — one of IndiGo’s busiest hubs in south India — among the hardest hit.

Over the past week, passengers arriving at Chennai airport have described chaotic scenes, including long lines at ticket counters, packed waiting areas, and limited communication from airline representatives. Many travelers said they received cancellation notices only after reaching the airport, forcing them to search frantically for alternative flights or book new tickets at significantly higher prices.

Airport authorities have struggled to manage the overflow of stranded passengers. Repeated cancellations caused bottlenecks at security checkpoints and customer service desks, with staff working overtime to redirect crowds and provide updates.

On Thursday, domestic cancellations included flights to major metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, as well as services to Patna, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Kolkata, and Coimbatore. International operations were also hit, with flights to Singapore and Penang suspended for the day. Additional arrivals from Singapore, Penang, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi, and Mumbai were removed from the schedule.

The latest disruptions followed a particularly severe Wednesday, when Chennai saw as many as 70 IndiGo cancellations — a single-day figure that sent shockwaves through the travel industry and left thousands stranded.

While Thursday’s reduced number of cancellations offered limited relief, airport officials warned that the situation remains volatile. They cautioned that more disruptions are likely until IndiGo resolves its staffing shortages, a challenge that comes at a time of rising year-end travel demand. (Source: IANS)