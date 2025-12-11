India’s First Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel Enters Service in Varanasi

NEW DELHI, India — India launched its first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell passenger vessel into commercial service on Thursday at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, marking a major milestone in the country’s push toward clean and sustainable maritime transportation.

The vessel is India’s first to deploy hydrogen fuel cell propulsion in a maritime environment and is built entirely with homegrown technology. It operates on a Low Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell system that converts stored hydrogen into electricity, emitting only water as a byproduct.

Designed as a 24-meter catamaran for urban transit, the air-conditioned vessel can carry 50 passengers and travels at a service speed of 6.5 knots. Its hybrid power configuration draws on hydrogen fuel cells, onboard batteries, and solar energy, allowing for up to eight hours of operation on a single hydrogen refill. The vessel has been certified by the Indian Register of Shipping.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the launch reflects India’s accelerating shift toward sustainable, self-reliant modes of transportation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The launch of our first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell vessel is a shining example of the Prime Minister’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and the transition to green mobility across all sectors,” Sonowal said. He added that the initiative supports the broader mission of rejuvenating and protecting the Ganga while advancing environmentally responsible innovation.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) and owned by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the vessel enters commercial service after completing its trial operations. Sonowal praised CSL for delivering the groundbreaking craft and IWAI for inducting it following extensive testing.

“This achievement is a testament to our resolve to meet India’s net-zero targets by 2070 and to integrate cutting-edge green technologies across the inland water transport sector,” he said.

Officials expect the vessel to support tourism growth and generate local employment while positioning Varanasi among the first cities globally to adopt hydrogen-powered passenger transport. (Source: IANS)