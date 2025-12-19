Five Research Initiatives to Shape India–AI Impact Summit 2026

NEW DELHI, Delhi — As India prepares to host the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital this February, a series of research-driven initiatives is taking shape as the intellectual foundation of the global gathering, underscoring the country’s ambition to lead on responsible and impact-oriented artificial intelligence, particularly for the Global South.

At the core of the effort are five research casebooks and a dedicated research symposium being developed by IndiaAI in collaboration with leading international and domestic organizations. Together, they focus on real-world applications of AI and are designed to help governments and institutions scale solutions that are ethical, inclusive and sustainable.

One of the flagship initiatives is the AI for Energy Casebook, developed in partnership with the International Energy Agency. It documents practical deployments of AI in areas such as renewable energy forecasting, grid reliability and industrial efficiency, offering evidence-based insights to support energy security and sustainability, especially in emerging economies.

In the healthcare sector, IndiaAI has worked with the World Health Organisation to compile AI use cases from across the Global South. The healthcare casebook highlights deployed solutions in diagnostics, disease surveillance, maternal health, telemedicine and supply-chain optimization, while also examining lessons learned for responsible and scalable adoption.

Another major publication is the Compendium on Gender-Transformative AI Solutions, curated with UN Women India. The compendium focuses on AI innovations that advance gender equality by supporting women’s safety, financial inclusion, health, education, skilling and climate resilience, while addressing bias through evidence-based design and implementation.

The education-focused compendium, developed in collaboration with CSF and the EkStep Foundation, showcases scalable AI solutions aimed at improving foundational learning, supporting teachers and expanding inclusion across emerging economies. Selected case studies from this body of work will be presented at the summit and contribute to a growing global evidence base for AI adoption in education systems.

In agriculture, IndiaAI is partnering with the Government of Maharashtra’s AI and Agritech Innovation Centre and the World Bank to compile a set of deployed AI solutions that demonstrate measurable benefits for farmers and agricultural ecosystems.

Complementing these publications, the Research Symposium on AI and Its Impact is scheduled for February 18, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam. The symposium will bring together leading researchers from India and other Global South countries to present high-impact research and strengthen connections between policy, academic work and real-world implementation.

Collectively, these initiatives are intended to ground the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in rigorous, evidence-based insights, reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in responsible AI innovation and deployment. (Source: IANS)