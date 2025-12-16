India-Built Locomotives Find Growing Global Demand as BLW Ships Sixth Engine to Mozambique

NEW DELHI, India — India’s locomotive manufacturing capabilities continue to gain international recognition as Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has dispatched the sixth indigenously built 3,300-horsepower AC–AC diesel-electric locomotive to Mozambique, government officials said.

BLW has secured an export order for 10 locomotives of the same category for Mozambique, with production and delivery being carried out through RITES under a contract for manufacturing and export, according to a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

The export program has progressed steadily through the year. The first two locomotives were shipped in June 2025, followed by the third in September and the fourth in October. The fifth unit was dispatched on December 12, and the sixth left India on December 16.

Officials said the shipment underscores India’s expanding role in global locomotive manufacturing. The 3,300 HP Cape Gauge (1,067 mm) locomotives, designed and built by BLW, are capable of operating at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour and are equipped with modern, driver-friendly features. These include a contemporary cab design along with amenities such as a refrigerator, hot plate, and mobile holder to improve comfort and operational efficiency.

Located in Varanasi, BLW is a public sector unit under Indian Railways and is increasingly positioning itself as a major export hub for advanced railway equipment. Drawing on indigenous design expertise and modern manufacturing capabilities, the facility has been strengthening India’s footprint in overseas railway markets.

Since 2014, BLW has exported locomotives to countries including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Mozambique, supporting the expansion and modernization of their rail networks.

Officials said the exports align with the government’s “Make in India” and “Make for the World” initiatives, highlighting Indian Railways’ ability to design and manufacture rolling stock compatible with multiple gauge systems used globally.

India has also exported metro coaches, passenger coaches, bogies, locomotives, and other critical railway components to several European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy. In Africa, Indian-made railway equipment has reached nations such as Mozambique, the Republic of Guinea, and South Africa.

Additional export destinations include Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, and Mexico, the ministry said, underscoring India’s growing reputation as a reliable supplier of railway rolling stock and related services worldwide. (Source: IANS)