Apple Posts Record iPhone Export Growth From India in November

NEW DELHI, India — Apple Inc. recorded its highest-ever monthly export value from India in November, shipping iPhones worth about $2 billion, according to industry data, underscoring the country’s rapidly expanding role in the company’s global manufacturing and supply chain.

With the latest shipments, the U.S.-based technology giant has exported iPhones valued at approximately $14 billion during the first eight months of the current financial year, FY26.

Recent company filings also showed that Apple India achieved record domestic sales of $9 billion in FY25. During the same period, one in every five iPhones produced worldwide was manufactured or assembled in India, highlighting the country’s growing importance in Apple’s global operations. Manufacturing activity in India accounted for roughly 12 percent of Apple’s total global production value.

While India contributed just over 2 percent of Apple’s $416.1 billion global revenue in FY25, analysts noted that the country’s share in iPhone production expanded sharply over the year. Apple also began local assembly of its high-end Pro and Pro Max iPhone models in India for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of its manufacturing footprint.

According to filings, the Americas remained Apple’s largest revenue contributor in FY25, generating $178.4 billion, or nearly 43 percent of global revenue. Europe followed with a 26.7 percent share, while Greater China accounted for 15.4 percent. A growing portion of iPhones sold in the Americas is now being shipped from India.

Apple’s revenue from India has increased nearly eightfold over the past decade, driven largely by strong demand for iPhones, along with MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and accessories. Services continue to account for only a small single-digit share of total sales in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company delivered a September-quarter revenue record across emerging markets and achieved its highest-ever revenue in India, led by robust iPhone sales. Speaking during an earnings call with analysts following strong quarterly results, Cook said the company is entering its busiest retail season with its most extensive product lineup to date.

“In the last few months, we’ve opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE, as well as new locations in the U.S. and China,” Cook said.

Global iPhone revenue rose 6 percent year over year to $49 billion, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 16 lineup. Apple Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said iPhone sales grew across most tracked markets, with September-quarter records set in several emerging regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and India. (Source: IANS)