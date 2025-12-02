India’s Defence Tech Market Seen Soaring to $19 Billion by 2030

NEW DELHI — India’s defence technology market is projected to grow from $7.6 billion in 2025 to $19 billion by 2030, expanding at nearly a 20 percent compound annual growth rate, according to a report released Tuesday.

The analysis, published by staffing and workforce solutions firm Quess Corp, said technology-driven systems are expected to make up almost half of India’s total defence market by 2030, signaling a major shift from traditional platform-focused development to advanced engineering and digital capability building.

Strong momentum is underway across multiple frontier technologies, including computer vision, autonomous systems, counter-drone platforms, underwater robotics, advanced sensors, directed-energy research and software-defined mission systems. The report said this acceleration is being powered by more than 1,000 defence-tech startups and 194 companies connected through innovation programs.

However, the report warned of critical shortages in specialized engineering talent. Key roles in radar engineering, radio-frequency systems, avionics, propulsion, optical engineering, quantum communication, systems integration, testing, validation and certification collectively represent less than 5 percent of the current defence workforce. These gaps could slow aircraft development, unmanned systems, naval modernization projects and secure communications infrastructure.

Counter-drone technology has emerged as the fastest-growing segment in India’s defence innovation ecosystem. About 71 percent of all defence-tech startup funding flows into this area. The segment is expected to grow at nearly 17 percent annually, reaching $1.4 billion by 2029.

“The next five years are decisive. For India to become a global systems leader, scaling defence-ready AI and frontier engineering talent by five to six times is not just an industry need — it is a national imperative,” said Kapil Joshi, CEO of IT Staffing at Quess Corp.

Certification, safety engineering, and testing and validation roles are expected to see the steepest rise in demand. The report cautioned that without significant investment in talent development, 40–45 percent of these positions may remain vacant by 2030, potentially delaying deployment readiness, hampering production cycles and weakening India’s export competitiveness. (Source: IANS)