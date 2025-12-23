Industrial Parks Drive India’s Push for Industrial Growth and Jobs

NEW DELHI– More than 4,500 industrial parks have been developed across India, covering about 7.70 lakh hectares, as part of the government’s broader strategy to accelerate industrial growth, innovation, and employment generation, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Developed in collaboration with state governments and the private sector, the parks are aimed at strengthening India’s industrial base, attracting investment, and supporting sustainable economic development. Officials said the government is increasingly acting as a facilitator rather than a regulator, helping create a globally competitive industrial ecosystem.

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has allocated Rs. 2,500 crore for the development of plug-and-play industrial parks, which are designed to provide ready-to-use infrastructure tailored to industry requirements. These parks are intended to improve operational efficiency, reduce setup time, and promote sustainability.

At present, India has 306 plug-and-play industrial parks. In addition, 20 plug-and-play industrial parks and smart cities are being developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation. Four projects have been completed, four are under construction, and the remaining projects are at various stages of bidding and tendering.

The parks operate under liberal and incentive-based frameworks governing labor, land use, and foreign investment. They offer shared facilities such as utilities, telecommunications networks, waste management systems, laboratories, internal road networks, single-window clearances, training centers, security services, and emergency support.

Officials said industrial parks have become central to India’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business and attract both domestic and international investors. Improved internal infrastructure has helped boost occupancy rates, stimulate industrial activity, and support large-scale employment creation.

Investors can remotely assess available land parcels using detailed data on infrastructure, connectivity, business support services, and environmental and safety standards, allowing for informed investment decisions.

Development within the parks takes place on clearly demarcated, master-planned land with uniform building and facility standards. A single authority oversees company entry, ensures regulatory compliance, and manages long-term development of each park.

Multiple firms operating within the same park are able to collaborate, share resources, and benefit from clustering and agglomeration effects, which officials said enhance productivity and efficiency.

The parks also support job creation, wage growth, and skill development while attracting advanced technologies and enabling the transfer of technical and managerial expertise. Clustered industrial activity helps improve national competitiveness and deepen integration into global value chains.

An Industrial Park Rating System has also been introduced to place greater emphasis on sustainability, green infrastructure, logistics, digitalization, skill linkages, and tenant feedback, according to the statement.

Officials said the expanding industrial park network is expected to continue acting as a catalyst for economic growth and sustainable development in host cities and regions across the country. (Source: IANS)