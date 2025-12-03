Internet Subscribers in India Rise to 1.02 Billion in Q2, TRAI Reports

New Delhi — India’s total Internet subscriber base climbed to 1,017.81 million by the end of the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), marking a 1.49 percent increase from 1,002.85 million in the previous quarter, according to data released Wednesday by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Of the total 1,070.81 million Internet accounts recorded by TRAI, 44.42 million were wired connections and 973.39 million were wireless. The majority of users continued to access the Internet through mobile networks.

Broadband subscriptions also saw healthy growth. The broadband user base rose 1.63 percent, increasing from 979.71 million in June to 995.63 million in September. Narrowband subscriptions, however, slipped from 23.14 million to 22.18 million over the same period.

Wireline subscriptions declined quarter-on-quarter, falling from 47.49 million at the end of Q1 to 46.61 million at the end of Q2, a drop of 1.84 percent. Despite the sequential decline, wireline connections grew 26.21 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Wireline tele-density also edged down, decreasing from 3.36 percent in the April–June quarter to 3.29 percent in the July–September quarter.

TRAI’s report showed improvement in average revenue metrics. Monthly average revenue per user for wireless services rose 2.34 percent, moving from Rs 186.62 in Q1 to Rs 190.99 in Q2. On a year-on-year basis, wireless ARPU increased 10.67 percent.

During the quarter, prepaid mobile users generated an ARPU of Rs 189.69 per month, while postpaid users generated Rs 204.55. Total monthly minutes of usage across the country dipped slightly, slipping 0.10 percent from 1006 in Q1 to 1005 in Q2.

The overall Internet user base at the end of September consisted of 995.63 million broadband subscribers and 22.18 million narrowband subscribers. (Source: IANS)