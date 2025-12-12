Meta India Names Aman Jain as Head of Public Policy

NEW DELHI– Meta India on Friday announced the appointment of Aman Jain as its new head of public policy, strengthening the company’s leadership as it deepens engagement with policymakers and industry stakeholders in the country.

Jain will assume the role early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Meta’s vice president of policy for the Asia Pacific region. As part of his new responsibilities, he will also join Meta’s India leadership team.

“Jain will join the company early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC). In this role, Aman will also be a member of the India leadership team,” Meta said in a statement.

Jain brings more than 20 years of experience spanning public policy, government affairs, and business strategy. His career includes senior roles at global technology companies such as Amazon and Google, as well as work with the Indian government and international organizations.

At Google India, he held key leadership positions, including country head for government affairs and public policy. Most recently, Jain served as director of public policy at Amazon, where he led policy strategy across areas such as marketplace operations, competition, and technology.

Welcoming the appointment, Milner said India remains a critical market for Meta, particularly as the country’s digital economy expands rapidly across areas such as artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and the creator economy.

He added that Meta is committed to supporting the development of a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem in India.

“As the country’s digital economy accelerates across areas such as AI, emerging tech and the creator economy, Meta aims to help build a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem for India,” Milner said.

Milner said he is pleased to have Jain join the company, noting that his deep experience in technology and public policy will help strengthen Meta’s engagement with regulators and industry partners. He added that Jain will also play an important role within Meta’s broader Asia Pacific policy leadership team. (Source: IANS)