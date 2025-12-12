Microsoft Launches AI Platform to Strengthen Cybercrime Investigations in Maharashtra

MUMBAI– Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella on Friday unveiled “MahaCrimeOS AI,” a next-generation artificial intelligence platform designed to accelerate and modernize cybercrime investigations across Maharashtra.

Powered by Microsoft Azure and advanced AI technologies, MahaCrimeOS AI is aimed at equipping law enforcement officers with intelligent tools to resolve cybercrime cases more quickly and efficiently by combining human expertise with responsible innovation.

The launch comes as India faces a sharp rise in cybercrime, with more than 3.6 million incidents reported in 2024, according to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The platform is expected to help police agencies respond to this growing threat by improving investigative speed, accuracy, and coordination.

MahaCrimeOS AI has been developed by CyberEye, a cybersecurity and Internet of Things technology firm and a Microsoft partner, in collaboration with the Maharashtra government’s special purpose vehicle MARVEL and the Microsoft India Development Center.

The platform is currently operational in 23 police stations in Nagpur and has drawn praise from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who proposed expanding it to all 1,100 police stations across the state.

“The vision behind creating MARVEL is to build a platform that partners with global deep-technology leaders to develop AI copilots that can fundamentally transform the way we govern. Our collaboration with Microsoft began with solving complex cybercrime challenges, but its potential is far greater,” Fadnavis said.

Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Foundry, MahaCrimeOS AI integrates advanced AI assistants, automated workflows, and secure cloud infrastructure. The platform provides built-in access to India’s criminal laws through integrated retrieval-augmented generation and open-source intelligence tools, enabling investigators to link cases, analyze digital evidence, and respond to threats more effectively.

“By combining the scale of Microsoft Azure with cutting-edge AI capabilities, we’re empowering every officer in Maharashtra to investigate faster, smarter, and more securely,” said Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia.

The proposed statewide rollout would allow police stations across Maharashtra to digitally register and investigate cybercrime cases using standardized, AI-driven workflows.

Harssh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, and Chief Executive Officer of MARVEL, said the platform is transforming the way cybercrime is addressed. “MahaCrimeOS AI is redefining how we fight cybercrime—turning complexity into clarity and speed. This platform is not just about faster investigations; it’s about building trust, setting new standards for governance, and creating a model that can scale across India,” he said.

CyberEye Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ram Ganesh said the collaboration with Microsoft is helping law enforcement strengthen India’s digital defenses. “By leveraging Microsoft’s technology capabilities, we are helping law enforcement create India’s digital shield—empowering them to protect citizens faster and with confidence,” he said. (Source: IANS)