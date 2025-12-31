Nifty Extends Winning Streak to Decade as Indian Markets Close 2025 on Strong Footing

MUMBAI — Indian equity markets concluded the final trading session of 2025 with robust gains, marking a historic milestone as the benchmark Nifty index logged its tenth consecutive year of positive returns. Despite persistent headwinds in the technology sector and global trade uncertainties, a wave of broad-based buying in the year’s closing hours propelled the major indices higher, setting a constructive tone for the coming fiscal year.

The Sensex finished the day at 85,220.6, a gain of 545.52 points or 0.64 percent. The Nifty followed suit, settling at 26,129.6 after rising 190.75 points or 0.74 percent. Market analysts noted that maintaining the 26,000 level was a critical psychological victory for bulls, keeping the index within striking distance of its all-time high of 26,320. For the full calendar year, the Nifty advanced 10.5 percent, while the Sensex posted a solid 9.06 percent increase.

The day’s performance was characterized by a rotation into heavyweights and cyclical sectors. Notable gainers on the BSE included Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, and Axis Bank. Conversely, the information technology sector remained a drag on the broader market, with industry leaders such as TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys facing sustained selling pressure. Other blue-chip laggards included Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, and ICICI Bank.

While the primary indices showed resilience, the broader market delivered a superior performance during the session. The Nifty MidCap 100 index climbed 0.95 percent, extending its own winning streak to six years with a 5.7 percent annual gain. However, the small-cap segment told a different story; while the Nifty SmallCap 100 rose 1.11 percent on the final day, it ended the full year down 5.6 percent, snapping a two-year rally.

Sectoral strength was nearly universal, led by a 2.66 percent surge in the Nifty Oil and Gas index. Banking, realty, metals, and consumer durables all posted gains exceeding 1 percent. The Nifty IT index was the sole outlier, slipping 0.3 percent as investors remained cautious about global tech spending.

Technical observers suggest that a decisive move above the 26,200–26,230 range in early January could trigger a sharper rally toward the 26,500 zone. As the year draws to a close, the upbeat sentiment reflects a market that has successfully navigated a decade of growth, buoyed by domestic liquidity and a strengthening macroeconomic framework. (Source: IANS)