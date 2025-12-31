IndiGo Pledges Full Cooperation Following Massive Operational Failures

NEW DELHI — Low-cost carrier IndiGo confirmed Wednesday that it is fully collaborating with a regulatory committee investigation following a period of unprecedented operational instability that crippled domestic air travel earlier this month. The airline’s commitment to transparency comes after a systemic collapse between December 3 and December 5, 2024, which resulted in the cancellation of thousands of flights and left tens of thousands of passengers stranded across the country.

The disruption has been attributed to a combination of poor pilot roster planning and the carrier’s failure to adapt to more stringent safety regulations. In a year-end statement, the airline acknowledged that the operating environment presented significant industry-wide challenges, specifically citing the December crisis. IndiGo leadership stated that it has profusely apologized to its customers and emphasized that the airline rapidly restored its network while focusing on strengthening operational resilience to prevent future recurrences.

The fallout from the cancellations has triggered intense scrutiny from multiple government bodies. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has moved forward with a formal inquiry under the Competition Act, 2002, following an initial assessment of complaints related to the widespread route disruptions. Simultaneously, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken the drastic step of dismissing four flight inspectors tasked with monitoring IndiGo’s safety and operational standards.

Despite the regulatory and logistical setbacks, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers maintained a forward-looking stance in his annual review. Elbers noted that the current juncture in the airline’s journey allows for reflection on progress made while learning from recent operational challenges. He asserted that a renewed focus on scale and innovation would guide the company into new frontiers.

Financially and operationally, the carrier remains on a growth trajectory despite the December volatility. IndiGo expects to conclude the 2024 calendar year with over 123 million passengers, an increase of 10 million over the previous year. Looking toward the first quarter of 2026, the airline is pivoting back to its expansion strategy with the launch of non-stop services to Athens on January 23. This route will feature the international debut of the Airbus A321XLR, a move intended to unlock medium-to-long-haul markets and reinforce the carrier’s dominance in the region. (Source: IANS)