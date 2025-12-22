Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally, Climb 0.75% Each

MUMBAI– Indian equity markets ended Monday’s session firmly higher, extending gains from the previous day, even as global cues remained mixed.

Buying interest in information technology and metal stocks lifted the benchmarks, while optimism over the signing of the India–New Zealand free trade agreement further supported investor sentiment.

The Sensex rose 638.12 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 85,567.48. The Nifty also advanced 195.20 points, or 0.75 percent, to settle at 26,161.60.

Market analysts said the Nifty confirmed a breakout above the 26,050–26,100 zone, validating a double-bottom pattern and strengthening the ongoing daily uptrend.

As long as the index holds above the 25,950–26,000 support band, the broader structure remains bullish, with a decisive close above 26,200 potentially opening the path toward the 26,300–26,500 range, analysts added.

On the BSE, shares of Trent, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers, reflecting strong buying interest. State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Larsen & Toubro ended the session as the top laggards.

On the NSE, Trent, Shriram Finance and Wipro led the gains, while HDFC Life Insurance, Tata Consumer Products and State Bank of India weighed on the index.

The broader market also joined the rally. The Nifty SmallCap 100 index jumped 1.17 percent, while the Nifty MidCap 100 index gained 0.84 percent.

Among sectors, information technology stocks outperformed, with the Nifty IT index climbing 2.06 percent. Metal stocks also advanced strongly, with the Nifty Metal index rising 1.41 percent.

Nifty Consumer Durables was the only sector to end in negative territory, slipping 0.16 percent.

Analysts said markets closed solidly in positive territory on the back of sectoral strength and improving sentiment, though caution remains due to limited progress on trade negotiations, geopolitical uncertainties, and volatility in crude oil prices. (Source: IANS)