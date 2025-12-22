Tata Electronics, Japan’s ROHM to Partner on Semiconductor Manufacturing in India

NEW DELHI– Tata Electronics has entered into a strategic partnership with Japan-based ROHM to manufacture semiconductors in India for domestic as well as global markets, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

In the initial phase of the collaboration, the partners will establish a manufacturing framework focused on power semiconductors in India. The tie-up will combine ROHM’s advanced device technologies with Tata Electronics’ capabilities in semiconductor assembly and testing.

Through its assembly and test facilities, Tata Electronics will provide chip packaging services to support ROHM in developing products tailored for Indian and international markets, the companies said.

The partnership is also aimed at strengthening trust and resilience in the global semiconductor supply chain while expanding business opportunities for both firms.

As part of the agreement, Tata Electronics will assemble and test ROHM’s India-designed, automotive-grade N-channel 100V, 300A silicon MOSFET in a TOLL package. The companies are targeting mass production shipments of the product by next year.

Beyond the initial rollout, the two firms plan to explore co-development of high-value semiconductor packaging technologies.

The collaboration will also leverage the sales channels and networks of both companies to jointly market the semiconductors produced through the partnership in India and overseas markets. (Source: IANS)