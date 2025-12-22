India Emerges as One of World’s Top AI Adopters, Employees See Productivity Gains

NEW DELHI– India is among the highest adopters of artificial intelligence globally, with nearly two-thirds of employees using generative AI tools regularly at work and a large majority reporting clear productivity benefits, according to a new survey released Monday.

The study found that about 62 percent of Indian employees use generative AI in their day-to-day work. Around 90 percent of employers and 86 percent of employees said AI has a positive impact on productivity.

The survey also showed strong confidence in AI’s broader workplace benefits. About 75 percent of employees and 72 percent of employers believe generative AI improves decision-making, while 82 percent of employees and 92 percent of employers said it enhances the quality of work.

India ranked among the global leaders on an “AI Advantage” score, which measures the real-world impact of AI at work by assessing time saved by employees. India scored 53 points on the index, well above the global average of 34.

The sixth edition of the survey covered 15,000 employees and 1,500 employers across 29 global markets. In India, responses were collected from 800 employees and 50 employers. The findings pointed to a supportive environment for employee engagement and resilience as AI adoption accelerates.

India also recorded the highest “Talent Health” score among all regions surveyed, at 82. The metric reflects employee sentiment around workplace culture, rewards, and career development. The global average Talent Health score stood at 65 out of 100.

While enthusiasm for AI is high, the survey highlighted a gap in skill development. Although about 87 percent of employees and 90 percent of employers in India said learning new skills is essential, actual time spent on AI training remains limited. Most employees globally reported spending fewer than 40 hours a year on AI-related learning.

The report said structured skilling programs could play a critical role in retention and productivity. Employees who spend more time learning AI skills showed a lower intention to leave their jobs and reported greater time savings at work, reinforcing the link between continuous learning and productivity gains. (Source: IANS)