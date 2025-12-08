Starlink Says India Pricing Not Yet Live, Fixes Website Glitch

NEW DELHI– Starlink said on Monday that a configuration error briefly caused test pricing for its satellite internet service to appear on its India website, but stressed that the figures were not official and that pricing for the country has not yet been announced.

Earlier in the day, Starlink’s India webpage showed service priced at Rs 8,600 per month, with new users required to purchase a hardware kit for Rs 34,000. The listing immediately drew attention as it appeared to signal the company’s long-anticipated entry into the Indian market.

Lauren Dreyer, Vice President and Senior Director of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, clarified on X that the website is not live and that Starlink is not yet accepting orders from Indian customers.

“There was a config glitch that briefly made dummy test data visible, but those numbers do not reflect what the cost of Starlink service will be in India. The glitch was quickly fixed,” she wrote. Dreyer added that the company is eager to serve India and is working to secure final government approvals before launching service and activating the local website.

Starlink has been promoting features such as easy plug-and-play installation, more than 99.9 percent uptime, weather-resistant hardware, and no data caps, aiming to reach users in regions where traditional broadband remains inconsistent.

Recent hiring activity suggests the company is preparing for a broader India presence. At the end of October, SpaceX opened four Bengaluru-based positions — Payments Manager, Accounting Manager, Senior Treasury Analyst and Tax Manager — as part of a wider international expansion strategy.

Starlink’s India prospects also received a boost after the Maharashtra government signed a Letter of Intent with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited. The agreement aims to expand satellite internet access to government institutions, rural communities, critical public infrastructure, and underserved districts including Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar attended the signing ceremony.

“It was wonderful to welcome Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink, in Mumbai, where the Government of Maharashtra signed an LoI with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, marking Maharashtra as the first Indian state to formally collaborate with Starlink,” Fadnavis wrote on X, noting the company’s global leadership in satellite communications. (Source: IANS)