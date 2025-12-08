Nationwide Airport Inspections Launched as IndiGo Disruptions Prompt High-Level Review

NEW DELHI– The Ministry of Civil Aviation has begun an intensive, round-the-clock review of airport operations nationwide as ongoing disruptions at IndiGo continue to cause delays, cancellations, and significant inconvenience for passengers.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu said senior officials have been dispatched to major airports to assess ground conditions firsthand and ensure that stranded or delayed travelers are receiving timely assistance.

In a statement posted on X, the Minister said the Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have been “constantly monitoring the situation across all the airports in real-time since 3rd December,” when irregularities in IndiGo’s operations first began affecting schedules across the country.

Calling the situation “extraordinary circumstances,” Ram Mohan Naidu said a high-level review meeting was convened with senior officials from both the Ministry and the DGCA to conduct a comprehensive assessment of airport functioning, airline responsiveness, and the quality of passenger services amid the disruptions.

During the review, officials were instructed to immediately travel to airports throughout India to conduct ground inspections, speak directly with passengers, evaluate how airlines are handling delays and cancellations, and identify gaps in services such as communication, congestion management, and passenger assistance.

“Any shortcomings identified, including feedback received through interactions with passengers, are to be addressed and rectified immediately,” the Minister said.

The Ministry’s heightened response follows a stream of social media complaints from travelers reporting long lines, slow check-in processing, and limited information regarding revised flight schedules.

IndiGo — India’s largest carrier by market share — has been facing significant operational challenges since early this week, triggering widespread disruptions at key airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

While the Minister did not specify the root cause of the disruptions or provide an estimate for when normal operations would resume, officials familiar with the situation said the government’s immediate focus is stabilizing airport processes and ensuring that passengers receive prompt updates, assistance, and alternative travel options where necessary.

The Civil Aviation Ministry is expected to issue a more detailed advisory after compiling the initial findings from airport inspections over the next 24 hours. (Source: IANS)