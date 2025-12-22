Two-Thirds of Employees Willing to Take Pay Cut for Better Work Environment: Report

NEW DELHI– About two-thirds of employees considering leaving their jobs would accept a pay cut in exchange for better workplace conditions and greater flexibility, according to a new report released Monday.

The study found that 66 percent of employees who are thinking about changing jobs are willing to trade lower compensation for an improved work environment. It also revealed that 62 percent of employees in typical workplaces are actively searching for new roles.

Among those considering a job change, 70 percent expect to leave their current organization within the next year, highlighting growing workforce mobility and dissatisfaction.

The report said workplace culture plays a decisive role in employee retention, leadership trust, and willingness to compromise on pay for a better overall experience. It noted that six in 10 employees without a positive workplace experience plan to leave, while that figure drops by half when employees report a supportive and engaging environment.

High attrition intent was particularly evident in healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceutical sectors, where 81 percent of employees considering a switch expect to move within 12 months.

Younger workers showed similarly strong intent to change jobs. About 76 percent of Generation Z employees and 68 percent of millennials plan to leave their current roles within a year. Among supervisors and frontline managers contemplating a move, 73 percent expect to exit in the near term.

Workplace culture emerged as a major deciding factor, with 87 percent of employees thinking about leaving saying it plays a key role when evaluating potential employers.

Employees preparing to leave reported satisfaction levels 20 to 27 percent lower than those intending to stay, particularly in areas such as fair pay, work-life balance, recognition, and communication from management.

The report added that strong confidence in leadership can reduce employees’ intention to leave by 16 percent, while the presence of meaningful opportunities for innovation at work lowers attrition intent by another 12 percent. (Source: IANS)