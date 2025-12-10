US trade representative Rick Switzer meets Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, discusses economic and trade ties

New Delhi– US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer, who arrived in India for high-level talks with senior officials, met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled discussions with the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting covered the broad India–US economic and technology partnership as well as ongoing trade negotiations.

“Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer. Discussions covered the strong India–U.S. economic and technology partnership, ongoing trade negotiations, and opportunities to boost two-way trade and resilient supply chains,” the MEA said in a post on X.

The visit of the US delegation, led by newly appointed Switzer and Brendan Lynch, the chief negotiator for the India trade deal, has renewed expectations that the India–US trade agreement could be concluded soon.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had earlier said India is hopeful of finalizing the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement by the end of the year, noting that most issues have already been settled. He added that India is “optimistic of finding a solution within this calendar year” while stressing that “there are areas which are non-negotiable for India”.

India is currently negotiating two separate tracks with the United States — one for a broader trade agreement and another addressing additional reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US. The latter would cover both the 25 percent reciprocal tariffs and the 25 percent tariffs on oil.

Agrawal said the proposed trade deal would benefit Indian exporters once the higher US tariffs are removed.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Standing Committee last week, Agrawal said India’s exports to the US have risen. He added that the two countries continue to hold regular virtual rounds of discussions on the bilateral trade agreement and that the first stage of talks is progressing quickly. (Source: IANS)