Amazon Expected to Announce Second Major Layoff Round Next Week: Report

NEW DELHI, India — Amazon is expected to announce a second round of job cuts next week as part of its plan to eliminate up to 30,000 positions, driven by efficiency gains and organizational restructuring, according to media reports.

The upcoming layoffs are expected to affect white-collar roles across multiple divisions, including Amazon Web Services, the People Experience and Technology unit, Prime Video, and the company’s retail operations.

In October last year, the U.S.-based e-commerce giant cut about 14,000 white-collar jobs, roughly half of its targeted reduction. The next round of layoffs is expected to be of a similar scale, a Reuters report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. Amazon has not yet commented on the reports.

The company had previously linked the October job cuts to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in an internal letter, stating, “This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before.”

However, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy later downplayed the role of AI in the layoffs during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, saying the move was not “really financially driven” or “AI-driven.” Instead, he attributed the decision to cultural and structural issues within the organization.

“It’s culture,” Jassy said. “You end up with a lot more people than what you had before, and you end up with a lot more layers.”

Earlier in 2025, Jassy had said Amazon’s corporate workforce would gradually shrink as efficiencies from AI implementation increase.

If completed, the 30,000-job reduction would mark the largest round of layoffs in Amazon’s three-decade history, surpassing the 27,000 jobs cut in 2022. Even so, the reductions would account for a small share of Amazon’s global workforce of about 1.58 million employees.

According to reports, affected employees may remain on the payroll for up to 90 days, during which they can apply for internal roles or seek employment elsewhere.

The developments come as senior executives from major technology companies said this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos that artificial intelligence is more likely to reshape jobs by automating tasks rather than fully replace human workers. (Source: IANS)