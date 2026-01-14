Big Tech Eyes More India Hiring in 2026 as U.S. Layoffs Continue

NEW DELHI, India — Major technology companies are expected to offshore more jobs to India in 2026, with a growing share of professionals in India and the United States saying their employers plan to expand hiring in the country, according to a new survey.

About 52 percent of tech and banking professionals surveyed said their companies intend to increase hiring in India next year, the report said. Of these, 34 percent expect a significant increase, while 18 percent anticipate a moderate rise.

The survey, conducted by anonymous professional community app Blind, gathered responses from 2,392 verified professionals across the United States and India. The findings point to an acceleration of offshoring by major global technology firms including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Uber, and eBay.

When asked how expanded hiring in India affects U.S.-based roles, 38 percent of respondents said it is replacing U.S. positions, while 23 percent said India hiring complements U.S. recruitment. The remainder cited mixed or unclear impacts.

The report also examined the role of immigration policy in shaping hiring decisions. About 28 percent of respondents said recent H-1B visa restrictions are pushing companies to hire more in India, while 25 percent said the changes have had no material impact. Around 4 percent said the restrictions have led to increased hiring within the United States.

“The findings point to India’s growing role as a functional alternative to the U.S. hiring market,” the report said. “Rather than relying on U.S.-based expansion, many companies appear to be redirecting growth to India, signaling a structural shift in global workforce planning.”

Among employees at global firms such as eBay, Wayfair, LinkedIn, Qualcomm, Capital One, Google, Amazon, Salesforce, SAP, and Microsoft, as many as 93 percent reported plans to expand hiring in India.

In terms of execution, 25 percent of respondents said their companies are scaling up existing India teams. About 20 percent reported the creation of new roles in India, while another 20 percent said specific projects or functions are being relocated to the country. (Source: IANS)