Hyundai Begins Mass Production of AI Chips for Autonomous Robots

SEOUL, South Korea — Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it has started mass production of an on-device artificial intelligence chip designed to allow robots to operate autonomously without relying on external network connectivity.

The AI chip, called Edge Brain, was unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on Thursday and marks the outcome of a three-year strategic collaboration between Hyundai’s Robotics Lab and DeepX, a South Korea-based AI chipmaker, according to the company.

Hyundai said the ultra-low-power chip consumes less than five watts and enables real-time perception and autonomous decision-making directly on robots, eliminating the need for cloud-based processing or continuous network connections.

The technology has already been deployed in several projects within Hyundai’s Robotics Lab, including Facey, a facial recognition system currently under development, and a delivery robot that is in the demonstration phase.

Hyundai said the Edge Brain chip will be applied progressively across additional projects, including AI-based security solutions and next-generation mobile robots. The group also plans to expand real-world testing through pilot programs at locations such as airports and hospitals.

Separately, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung met with Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on the sidelines of CES 2026, fueling speculation about potential collaboration between the two companies in autonomous driving technologies.

According to industry sources, Chung and Huang held a closed-door meeting at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel during the event. The two executives had previously met in Seoul in October during an informal gathering that also included Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, when Huang visited South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit. (Source: IANS)