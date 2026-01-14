India Becomes First Market Outside U.S. to Begin Local Production of Mercedes-Maybach GLS

NEW DELHI, India — Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday said it has become the first market outside the United States to begin local production of the ultra-luxury Mercedes-Maybach GLS, marking a significant global milestone for the German automaker and underscoring India’s growing importance in its luxury vehicle strategy.

The company said local manufacturing of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will strengthen its top-end product portfolio, improve responsiveness to rising demand, and reinforce Mercedes-Benz’s long-term commitment to the Indian market.

“The decision to start the local production of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS reiterates Mercedes-Benz’s deep commitment to the Indian customers, offering the pinnacle of luxury SUV, ‘Made in India’,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“Local production will further enhance the vehicle’s appeal, reiterating our world-class manufacturing prowess and agility, catering to most demanding customer wishes for such exclusive top-end vehicles,” Iyer added.

In its 2025 sales performance update, Mercedes-Benz India reported sales of 19,007 units during calendar year 2025, marginally lower than the 19,565 units sold in 2024. Despite the slight decline in volumes, the company said it recorded its best-ever revenue performance in India.

The automaker said its Top-End Vehicles portfolio, which includes the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach models, and AMG vehicles, remained resilient and grew 11 percent year-on-year. This segment accounted for 25 percent of total sales, reflecting sustained demand for ultra-luxury vehicles in the country.

The high-performance AMG portfolio posted particularly strong growth, rising 34 percent year-on-year, as Indian buyers continued to show increasing interest in performance-focused luxury cars.

Mercedes-Benz India’s electric vehicle business also maintained its growth momentum in 2025. The company said its battery electric vehicle portfolio grew 12 percent year-on-year and accounted for 20 percent of all top-end Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold in India.

Notably, 70 percent of electric vehicles sold during the year were from the top-end segment, priced between Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 3.1 crore. These included the EQS SUV, EQS Sedan, Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, and the Mercedes-Benz G580.

The EQS SUV remained the company's highest-selling luxury electric vehicle in the Indian market.