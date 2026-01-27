India, Canada Move to Expand Energy Cooperation at India Energy Week

NEW DELHI, India — India and Canada on Tuesday agreed to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector after signing a joint statement during India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, signaling a renewed effort to deepen bilateral ties in oil, gas, clean energy and long-term investments.

The agreement followed a bilateral meeting between India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Timothy Hodgson. Hodgson’s presence marked the first time a Canadian minister has attended India Energy Week.

During the meeting, the two sides formally launched the renewed India-Canada Ministerial Energy Dialogue and emphasized the importance of energy security and diversified supply chains to support economic growth, safety and overall well-being in both countries.

The discussions were held in line with directions given by the prime ministers of India and Canada during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in June 2025 in Kananaskis, Canada, where both leaders underscored the need to restart senior-level and working-level engagements.

Officials noted that the energy sectors of the two countries are highly complementary. Canada is positioning itself as a global energy superpower across both clean and conventional energy, with a strong focus on expanding exports. India, meanwhile, is emerging as a central player in global energy markets due to its large and rapidly growing demand.

Canada highlighted its expanding export capacity in liquefied natural gas, crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas, particularly for Asian markets. India pointed to its status as the world’s third-largest oil consumer, fourth-largest LNG importer and third-largest LPG consumer, supported by one of the largest refining capacities globally.

India is also expected to account for more than one-third of global energy demand growth over the next two decades.

Both sides agreed to deepen bilateral energy trade, including the supply of Canadian LNG, LPG and crude oil to India, as well as exports of refined petroleum products from India to Canada. The ministers also expressed interest in encouraging stronger commercial and investment partnerships across their respective energy sectors.

Canada said it is fast-tracking major energy and resource projects backed by more than $116 billion in investments announced in 2025. India highlighted policy reforms and investment opportunities totaling about $500 billion across the full energy value chain. (Source: IANS)