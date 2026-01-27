U.S., UAE Reaffirm Support for India Corridor, Expand AI and Trade Ties

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed their support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor while agreeing to deepen cooperation on trade, investment and artificial intelligence during their latest Economic Policy Dialogue held in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

The two sides said the corridor, known as IMEC, remains a priority for strengthening regional connectivity, with a focus on expanding port and rail capacity linking India to Europe through the Middle East.

The eleventh U.S.-UAE Economic Policy Dialogue took place on January 15 and was co-chaired by UAE Minister of State Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, according to a joint statement released Tuesday.

Officials underscored the strategic importance of bilateral trade and investment, noting that the UAE has been the largest U.S. trade partner in the Gulf region for nearly two decades. The United States continues to maintain a significant trade surplus with the UAE.

Both sides said open markets and clear regulatory pathways have helped make trade and investment more productive for both economies. They highlighted growing cooperation in critical minerals, advanced technology, energy, manufacturing and life sciences.

The delegations reiterated the UAE’s commitment to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next decade, reinforcing the country’s position as America’s largest regional economic partner.

Al Hajeri pointed to the scale of economic ties, noting that total non-oil trade between the two countries surpassed $38 billion in 2024. Preliminary data for 2025 showed bilateral non-oil trade of $19.3 billion in the first half of the year, reflecting year-over-year growth of 3.4 percent and supporting U.S. industries including energy, aviation and technology.

Helberg emphasized the importance of strengthening economic security and building trusted supply chains. He highlighted shared interests in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, energy abundance and digital infrastructure, noting that closer cooperation in these areas can better align economic and national security objectives.

The delegations also agreed to explore additional areas of cooperation among I2U2 countries, including energy security, critical minerals and water security. (Source: IANS)