Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication Planned to Cut Road Accidents, Says Gadkari

NEW DELHI, India — The government is moving toward the introduction of vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems as part of a broader effort to reduce road accidents and fatalities, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Gadkari said the Department of Telecommunications has allocated 30 GHz radio frequency for the development of vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology, which is expected to improve real-time information sharing between vehicles and enhance road safety.

Addressing a meeting of the consultative committee of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the minister urged members to impress upon state authorities the need for regular meetings of Members of Parliament Road Safety Committees at the district level. He said such meetings should involve district collectors, police officials, public works departments, and other relevant agencies to ensure coordinated action.

The meeting focused on measures to reduce road accidents and fatalities, with an emphasis on adopting a multi-pronged and collaborative approach to saving lives.

Gadkari said road safety considerations are being incorporated at the planning stage while finalising Detailed Project Reports for highway projects. He directed regional officers and project directors of the ministry and the National Highways Authority of India to attend MPRSC meetings regularly and ensure that appropriate road safety interventions are implemented in ongoing projects.

He also informed members that artificial intelligence-based road safety applications would be shared with states and Union Territories, and asked them to submit detailed notes highlighting concerns and suggestions for further review.

During the meeting, the minister unveiled the Road Safety Anthem, which has been translated into 22 regional languages. He encouraged Members of Parliament to promote the anthem’s use in schools, public events, and other public spaces in regional languages to raise awareness about road safety.

Gadkari reiterated the government’s commitment to building safer road infrastructure and reducing fatalities on Indian roads, calling on officials to continue focused efforts toward that goal.

Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India, briefed the committee on ongoing initiatives aimed at improving road safety and reducing accidents on national highways.

Members of the committee expressed concern over the persistently high number of road accidents and fatalities nationwide. They also raised issues related to the rectification of accident-prone black spots, widening of certain national highway stretches, availability of trauma care facilities along highways, enhancement of compensation for accident victims, road maintenance and repairs, and coordination with state governments on state highways. (Source: IANS)