NEW DELHI — India’s export sector achieved unprecedented growth throughout 2025, effectively neutralizing the impact of global tariffs through a combination of aggressive policy support, new international trade pacts, and advanced digital integration. According to a new report, the nation’s trade trajectory remained upward despite significant pressure from U.S. tariffs intended to influence countries seeking greater economic independence.

The surge is attributed largely to a series of landmark agreements, including the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the India–Oman CEPA, and the India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). These deals have not only diversified India’s market access but have also significantly lowered customs duties while sparking new collaborations in high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and electric vehicles.

Market analysts suggest that this shift toward a broader range of global partners has fundamentally changed India’s bargaining position on the world stage. The report noted that the diversification of markets and bolstered institutional support have effectively minimized the country’s reliance on any single trading partner. As stated by the media house, “India’s trade resilience lessens the strategic need for a dedicated India US trade deal, as the country has diversified markets, upgraded its export basket with manufacturing and technology-intensive goods, and expanded high-value global linkages.”

The financial data reflects this robust performance, with total merchandise and services exports reaching $825.25 billion for the 2024–25 period, representing a 6.05 percent increase year-over-year. That momentum carried into the first half of the 2026 fiscal year, where exports from April to September hit a record $418.91 billion—the highest ever recorded for any half-year period. Notably, non-petroleum exports saw a steady climb to $374.32 billion.

Growth was fueled primarily by the electronics, engineering, and pharmaceutical sectors, alongside strong performances in marine products and rice. While traditional partners like the UAE and China remained central, India saw expanded reach in Spain, Hong Kong, and ASEAN nations such as the Philippines and Thailand. On the home front, the government’s Export Promotion Mission provided the necessary scaffolding for this growth, offering credit guarantees and trade finance to domestic businesses. This was further bolstered by digital overhauls, such as the Trade eConnect and the Trade Intelligence & Analytics portal, which provided exporters with the data-driven insights needed to navigate a complex global market. (Source: IANS)