IndiGo Says All December Cancellation Refunds Cleared, Extends Compensation Offer

NEW DELHI, India — IndiGo has told aviation regulators that it has fully processed and cleared all refunds related to flight cancellations between December 3 and December 5, following a major operational disruption that left thousands of passengers stranded, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Friday.

According to the aviation watchdog, the airline confirmed that all refunds for cancellations during the three-day period in December 2025 have been credited back to passengers through the original mode of payment.

“In addition, passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of the scheduled departure time during the above period may claim compensation, where applicable,” the DGCA said in a notification.

As an additional measure, IndiGo has extended what it calls a “Gesture of Care” for affected passengers. Under the initiative, eligible customers will receive two travel vouchers worth Rs 5,000 each, for a total value of Rs 10,000, with a validity of 12 months.

“It is applicable to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours during 3rd-5th December 2025,” the airline said.

Passengers have been advised to check their eligibility and submit the required details to avail themselves of the vouchers. The DGCA also urged travelers to ensure that accurate contact information, including mobile numbers and email addresses, is provided at the time of booking, whether through IndiGo’s website or via travel agents.

IndiGo faced widespread criticism after large-scale cancellations during the December 3–5 period disrupted domestic air travel across the country, leaving tens of thousands of passengers affected. The cancellations were attributed to shortcomings in pilot roster planning and inadequate preparation for tighter safety regulations.

“The operating environment presented periods of industry-wide challenges this year, including IndiGo’s major operational disruption (3-5 December 2025) regrettably impacting the airline’s valued customers for which IndiGo has profusely apologised,” the airline said in a year-end note. It added that the company continues to focus on strengthening its operational processes and resilience.

The disruptions prompted heightened scrutiny from the government and aviation authorities following several days of sustained impact on domestic flight operations. (Source: IANS)