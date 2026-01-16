Anthropic Appoints Irina Ghose as India Managing Director Ahead of Market Expansion

NEW DELHI, India — U.S.-based artificial intelligence safety and research company Anthropic has appointed Irina Ghose as Managing Director for India as it prepares to open its first office in the country.

Ghose most recently served as Managing Director of Microsoft India and brings more than three decades of experience in scaling technology businesses and driving enterprise transformation.

“India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” Ghose said. She noted that Indian organizations are increasingly moving beyond experimentation to applied AI, where trust, safety, and long-term impact are as critical as innovation.

“Anthropic’s mission resonates with my belief that technology should empower people, expand access, and create lasting value across India’s diverse languages and communities,” she added.

During her tenure at Microsoft, Ghose led enterprise AI adoption across key sectors including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and government. She also built ecosystem partnerships, led high-impact teams, and focused on leveraging technology to deliver business and societal outcomes.

“Irina’s expertise in scaling technology businesses and driving enterprise transformation makes her the ideal leader as we expand,” said Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International at Anthropic.

Anthropic said India is currently its second-largest market globally for Claude.ai, the company’s flagship AI product. As the company grows its presence in the country, Ghose will oversee efforts to deepen engagement across both public and private sectors.

“As we grow our teams and deepen engagement across India’s public and private sectors, Irina will ensure our approach is grounded in local insight and aligned with our mission,” Ciauri said.

The company said its India team will work closely with policymakers and academic institutions, strengthen developer engagement, and build partnerships with enterprises and organizations applying AI to address local challenges.

According to Anthropic’s fourth Economic Index, Indian users show a strong emphasis on technical applications, with nearly half of all Claude.ai usage in the country focused on computer science and mathematical tasks. (Source: IANS)