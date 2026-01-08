OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Health to Securely Connect Medical Records and Wellness Apps

NEW DELHI — OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Health, a dedicated experience designed to securely connect users’ medical records and wellness apps, as the company expands its focus on health-related use cases for artificial intelligence.

The San Francisco-based AI company said the new experience was developed in close collaboration with more than 260 physicians practicing across 60 countries.

“You can securely connect medical records and wellness apps to ground conversations in your own health information, so responses are more relevant and useful to you,” OpenAI said in a blog post. The company added that ChatGPT Health is designed to help people take a more active role in understanding and managing their health and wellness, while supporting — not replacing — care provided by clinicians.

OpenAI said the launch comes amid strong demand for health-related queries on ChatGPT, with more than 230 million users worldwide asking health and wellness questions on the platform each week.

The company emphasized that ChatGPT Health is not intended for medical diagnosis or treatment. Instead, it is designed to help users navigate everyday health questions, understand trends over time, and feel better prepared for discussions with healthcare providers.

Through ChatGPT Health, users can securely connect medical records and wellness apps such as Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal. The feature can help users interpret test results, prepare for doctor appointments, seek guidance on diet and fitness routines, and understand tradeoffs among insurance options based on personal healthcare patterns.

OpenAI said it has implemented additional safeguards to protect sensitive health information beyond standard ChatGPT security measures. Users will be able to delete chats from OpenAI’s systems within 30 days, and the system has been trained not to retain personal information from user conversations. Chats and uploaded files are encrypted at rest, and users can further enhance security by enabling multi-factor authentication.

ChatGPT Health will initially be rolled out to a limited group of early users as OpenAI continues to refine the experience. The company said users on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK are eligible.

OpenAI plans to expand access in the coming weeks and make ChatGPT Health available to all users on the web and iOS. The company noted that medical record integrations and certain app connections are currently available only in the United States, and connecting to Apple Health requires iOS. (Source: IANS)