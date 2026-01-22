Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak on Global Optimism

MUMBAI, India — Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak as positive global cues and easing geopolitical tensions lifted investor sentiment.

Market confidence improved after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not impose tariffs on European Union nations on February 1. He also said that a “framework for a future deal” had been reached with NATO on Greenland.

Trump’s remarks describing a potential trade deal between the U.S. and India as “great” further supported buying interest across domestic markets.

At the close, the Sensex rose 397.74 points, or 0.49 percent, to settle at 82,307.37. The Nifty advanced 132.4 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 25,289.9.

“As long as the index holds above 25,120, the broader setup remains stable with scope for a gradual push toward 25,400–25,500,” a market expert said.

“A decisive close above 25,600 will be required to confirm a bullish breakout and shift momentum firmly in favour of the bulls,” another analyst said.

Market watchers cautioned that a failure to defend the 25,120 level could reopen downside pressure toward 25,100.

On the BSE, buying interest was seen in heavyweight stocks such as Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, State Bank of India and Tata Steel, which led the gains. Eternal, Titan, Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank ended the session lower.

Sector-wise, markets showed broad-based strength, with all sectoral indices closing higher except Nifty Realty and Consumer Durables. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media were the top performers, rising more than 2 percent each.

Broader markets also reflected positive momentum. The Nifty MidCap 100 index climbed 1.34 percent, while the Nifty SmallCap index gained 0.76 percent.

Commenting on the technical outlook, analysts said the Nifty remains range-bound to cautiously positive, favoring a buy-on-dips strategy near support levels and selling near resistance until a clear directional breakout emerges. (Source: IANS)