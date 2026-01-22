India Pitches Up to $350 Billion Clean Energy Opportunity to Global Investors at Davos

NEW DELHI — India has made a direct pitch to global investors at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, positioning itself as one of the world’s largest and most investment-ready clean energy markets, with an estimated capital requirement of $300 billion to $350 billion by 2030, according to an official statement released Thursday.

Leading India’s outreach, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said the country’s energy transition offers speed, scale, stability and long-term returns at a time when global investors are seeking predictable growth opportunities.

Speaking across multiple sessions and investor meetings at the forum, Joshi said India has already built 267 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity as of December 2025 and remains firmly on track to meet its clean energy targets for 2030.

India’s pitch is anchored in affordability, reliability and energy security. Rapidly declining renewable energy tariffs, grid modernization, and increasingly competitive costs for storage and green hydrogen have made clean energy a central pillar of the country’s economic growth strategy.

The minister said India combines large and growing demand with policy certainty, an expanding domestic manufacturing base, and strong execution at the state level, factors he described as essential for attracting long-term global capital.

During bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum, Joshi engaged with international investors and energy companies to explore opportunities across the renewable energy value chain, including green hydrogen-linked infrastructure, renewable energy paired with battery storage, and grid modernization projects.

He encouraged the use of patient capital and blended finance structures to support large-scale deployment across the sector.

India also underscored the role of states in driving the energy transition, highlighting regions such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for delivering globally competitive solar and storage projects and emerging as hubs for green hydrogen development.

At the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, India projected itself as a stable and future-ready destination for clean energy investment, the statement said. (Source: IANS)