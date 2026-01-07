Thiruvananthapuram Emerges as Fastest-Growing Indian Destination for Foreign Travelers

NEW DELHI — Kerala’s capital city of Thiruvananthapuram has recorded the fastest growth among Indian destinations for international travelers, climbing 11 places in the national rankings from 33rd in 2024 to 22nd in 2025, according to a new report released on Wednesday.

The findings, based on data from digital travel platform Agoda, highlight the city’s growing appeal among foreign visitors, driven by its scenic beaches, Ayurvedic wellness retreats, heritage landmarks, centuries-old temples, and convenient access to Kerala’s backwaters and hill stations.

The report also pointed to shifting travel patterns within India. Indore emerged as the most trending city for domestic travelers, moving up seven places from 35th in 2024 to 28th in 2025. Its rise has been fueled by its reputation for cleanliness, a vibrant street-food culture, and traditional heritage markets.

Among international destinations, the data showed Kazakhstan’s Almaty gaining sudden popularity with Indian travelers, jumping 12 places to rank 35th. Located at the foothills of the Tien Shan mountains, the city has attracted visitors with its dramatic mountain landscapes, adventure tourism offerings, and distinctive cultural experiences.

Across Asia, other destinations seeing increased interest include Sapa in Vietnam, the Japanese cities of Okayama, Takamatsu and Matsuyama, and Bandung in Indonesia.

Tourism is increasingly becoming a major driver of India’s economy. The sector generated foreign exchange earnings of Rs 2.3 lakh crore in 2023 and helped India climb to eighth place in global tourism rankings.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has previously said India is on track to become one of the world’s top four tourism economies within the next decade, supported by infrastructure upgrades, branding initiatives and heritage revival efforts.

Under initiatives such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD, the government has focused on developing themed tourism circuits and upgrading facilities at spiritual and cultural sites. In addition, 40 new projects worth Rs 3,295 crore have been approved to develop lesser-known destinations under the SASCI scheme.

“We’re improving connectivity, infrastructure, and amenities through Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and upgrading the top 50 tourist destinations in partnership with states. We’re also backing homestays through Mudra loans, investing in guide training, and recently cut GST on hotel tariffs to make travel more affordable,” the minister said. (Source: IANS)