US Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles in November; India Remains Key Partner

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in November as imports climbed and exports declined, with India remaining among the United States’ significant trading partners, according to official government data released Thursday.

Figures from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the U.S. goods and services trade deficit increased to $56.8 billion in November, nearly double the revised $29.2 billion recorded in October. A trade deficit occurs when a country imports more goods and services than it exports.

During the month, the United States posted a $4.4 billion goods trade deficit with India, placing it among the countries with which Washington recorded notable trade gaps.

Overall, U.S. exports fell to $292.1 billion in November, while imports rose to $348.9 billion, pushing the deficit higher. Officials said the widening gap was driven primarily by goods trade, even as the U.S. continued to register a surplus in services.

The largest U.S. goods trade deficit in November was with Mexico at $17.8 billion, followed by Vietnam at $16.2 billion, Taiwan at $15.6 billion, China at $14.7 billion, and the European Union at $14.5 billion. Among major economies, the deficit stood at $7.4 billion with Germany, while in Asia it reached $4.7 billion with Japan and $4.4 billion with India. Other notable deficits included South Korea at $3.7 billion and France at $3.6 billion.

At the same time, the United States recorded goods trade surpluses with several partners, led by Switzerland at $7.8 billion, the Netherlands at $5.6 billion, South and Central America at $5.1 billion, and the United Kingdom at $4.2 billion. Smaller surpluses were reported with Hong Kong, Brazil, Australia, Belgium, and Saudi Arabia.

The report showed that exports of goods declined in November due largely to lower shipments of industrial supplies, precious metals, crude oil, and consumer goods, including pharmaceuticals. Exports of services rose modestly, supported by travel, intellectual property charges, and business services.

On the import side, consumer goods purchases increased sharply, including pharmaceuticals, while capital goods imports also rose, driven by higher inflows of computers and semiconductors. Imports of services edged lower, mainly reflecting a decline in travel-related spending.

From January through November, the U.S. goods and services trade deficit rose by $32.9 billion, or 4.1 percent, compared with the same period a year earlier. Over that time, both exports and imports increased, though imports grew at a faster pace.

The next U.S. trade report, covering December and full-year 2025 data, is scheduled for release on February 19, 2026.

Trade ties between India and the United States have expanded steadily in recent years, encompassing goods such as pharmaceuticals and industrial products, along with services including information technology and business outsourcing.

U.S. trade data are closely watched in India as indicators of export demand, global economic conditions, and trends in one of the country’s most important overseas markets. (Source: IANS)