AIIB Investigating All Possible Causes of Air India Ahmedabad Crash, Minister Tells Parliament

NEW DELHI– The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is examining all possible causes behind the crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad last year and is working to complete the probe within a defined timeframe, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed Parliament on Monday.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Mohol said the investigation is being conducted in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation norms and is looking at every probable factor that may have led to the accident.

“All probable causes leading to the accident are being investigated, and all efforts are being made to complete the investigation in a time-bound manner,” the minister said.

He noted that a preliminary report on the crash was released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on July 12, 2025. The report, he said, is based on evidence available at the time and does not contain any interim safety recommendations.

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating flight AI-171 crashed seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025, slamming into a medical college hostel building. The accident killed 241 passengers and crew members on board the aircraft and 19 people on the ground.

According to the preliminary findings, both engines lost thrust after the fuel cut-off switches moved from the “RUN” position to “CUTOFF.” However, data from the cockpit voice recorder indicated that one pilot told the other he had not turned off the fuel control switches. The switches were later returned to the “RUN” position shortly before the aircraft crashed.

Under international aviation norms, the final accident report is required to be submitted within 12 months of the crash.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu cautioned against drawing conclusions from the preliminary findings, emphasizing that the report reflects only initial observations and that a clearer picture will emerge once the final report is released. (Source: IANS)