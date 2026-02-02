Hyundai Motor India Q3 Profit Rises 6.3% to Rs 1,234 Crore

MUMBAI– Hyundai Motor India Limited on Monday reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26, supported by steady domestic demand, strong exports, and higher festive-season sales.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1,234.4 crore, while revenue from operations rose 8 percent from a year earlier to Rs 17,973.5 crore, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

Operating performance also improved, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization increasing 7.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,018.3 crore. The EBITDA margin was 11.2 percent, largely in line with the same period last year.

The company said domestic demand during the quarter benefited from GST 2.0-related advantages and momentum from the festive season. Wholesale volumes rose 5 percent sequentially, supported by strong retail sales across key models.

Exports were a major contributor to overall growth, with export volumes jumping 21 percent year-on-year in the December quarter. Exports accounted for about 25 percent of Hyundai Motor India’s total sales during the period.

On the product front, the Creta emerged once again as a key growth driver. The SUV reclaimed its position as India’s best-selling SUV and recorded its highest-ever annual sales of more than 200,000 units in calendar year 2025.

The newly launched Venue also saw healthy demand, with close to 80,000 bookings so far. The company said first-time buyers made up 48 percent of total bookings for the model.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Hyundai Motor India reported EBITDA of Rs 6,632.5 crore, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.3 percent. EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8 percent despite higher costs related to capacity stabilization and commodity prices. Net profit for the nine-month period rose to Rs 4,175.9 crore.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Garg said the company delivered healthy growth in volumes, revenue, and profitability during the quarter. He added that an improved sales mix and disciplined cost management supported margins on a year-to-date basis, and noted strong sales in January 2026 as a positive indicator for the remainder of the financial year. (Source: IANS)