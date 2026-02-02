Air India Grounds Boeing 787-8 After Pilot Flags Possible Fuel Control Switch Issue

NEW DELHI– Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday said it has grounded one of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft after a pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch, prompting a precautionary response by the airline.

Air India confirmed that the aircraft was taken out of service immediately after the concern was raised. The airline said the decision was taken as a safety measure while the issue is examined in detail.

The airline has involved aircraft manufacturer Boeing to review the matter on a priority basis and address the pilot’s observations. Air India also said the issue has been formally reported to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the airline is following all prescribed safety procedures while the review is underway and reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

The airline further clarified that it had earlier conducted checks on the fuel control switches of all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet following a directive from the regulator, and no issues were detected during those inspections.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of fuel control systems following last year’s crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad.

Earlier on Monday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told Parliament that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the June 2025 crash from all possible angles and is working to complete the probe within a defined timeframe.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating flight AI-171 crashed seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025, hitting a medical college hostel building. The accident killed 241 passengers and crew members on board the aircraft and 19 people on the ground.

A preliminary report released by the investigation bureau on July 12 stated that both engines lost thrust after the fuel cut-off switches moved from the “RUN” position to “CUTOFF.” However, cockpit voice recorder data indicated that one pilot told the other he had not turned off the fuel control switches. The switches were later returned to the “RUN” position shortly before the aircraft crashed.

The final investigation report is expected to be submitted in accordance with international aviation norms. (Source: IANS)