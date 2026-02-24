Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Saiyami Kher, Meerra Chopraa, and more…

Sunny Leone Goes Big for Twin Sons’ Birthday With LEGOLAND Malaysia Bash

MUMBAI, India — Sunny Leone turned her twin sons’ birthday into a full-scale family adventure, celebrating Noah and Asher’s big day at LEGOLAND Malaysia with rides, water fun, and cake.

Sharing videos from the trip on social media, Leone showed off moments from the theme park getaway, where the family stayed on-site, rode roller coasters, paddled boats, splashed around at the water park, and wrapped things up with a birthday cake for the boys.

The clips featured Leone with her husband Daniel Weber, twin sons Noah and Asher, and daughter Nisha, all soaking in the fun. From boat rides to laughter-filled moments around the park, the family appeared to make the most of the celebration.

The birthday ended on a sweet note with a cake-cutting ceremony for the twins, who marked the occasion surrounded by their parents and sister.

Leone is a mother of three — daughter Nisha, whom she and Weber adopted in 2017, and twins Asher and Noah, born via surrogacy in 2018. On the work front, she is currently seen in “Kennedy” and continues her long-running stint as host of the reality show “Splitsvilla.”

Saiyami Kher Slams Mumbai’s Toxic Air, Asks: ‘Is Basic Accountability Too Much?’

MUMBAI, India — Actress Saiyami Kher has called out authorities over Mumbai’s worsening air quality, saying the city’s pollution is robbing people of even the right to breathe freely.

Sharing a masked selfie on Instagram, Kher wrote about how her decade-long love for morning runs along Carter Road has been crushed by toxic air. What once drew her to the ocean breeze now forces her to wear a mask, she said, calling the situation “dystopian.”

Kher said she has shut her doors and windows, bought an air purifier, and even moved her runs indoors to a treadmill — but nothing seems to help. “The air itself could kill us,” she wrote, adding that pollution is undoing years of fitness and discipline “one breath at a time.”

Calling the crisis no longer seasonal or political, the actress said many residents are left “mourning a city we loved,” and questioned whether holding authorities accountable is really too much to ask.

Meerra Chopraa Shares ‘Scary’ Uber Ride, Says Driver Was ‘Almost Sleeping’

MUMBAI, India — Actress Meerra Chopraa has slammed app-based cab services after what she called a “massively scary” early morning ride that raised serious safety concerns.

Posting on X, Chopraa said she had pre-booked a cab for six hours, only to be shocked when the driver arrived in a dirty, foul-smelling vehicle. The situation worsened when she realized the driver appeared extremely drowsy and was “almost sleeping while driving.”

Chopraa said she got out of the cab within 20 minutes and booked another ride. Despite ending the trip over safety fears, she was charged for the entire six-hour booking.

Calling the experience “disgusting,” the actress said safety standards in public transport are deeply compromised, accusing companies of prioritizing money over passenger safety.

Jackie Shroff Sends Birthday Love to ‘Prem Deewane’ Co-Star Pooja Bhatt



MUMBAI, India — Jackie Shroff marked Pooja Bhatt’s 54th birthday on February 24 with a nostalgic throwback that took fans straight back to 1990s Bollywood.

Sharing a video montage on social media, Shroff posted a compilation of Bhatt’s striking pictures from her prime years, simply captioning it, “Happy Birthday Pooja.”

The two starred together in the 1992 romantic drama Prem Deewane, which also featured Madhuri Dixit and Vivek Mushran. The film revolved around a love triangle packed with emotion, drama, and lighthearted moments, and featured the popular song “Pi Pi Pi Piya.” The movie saw a moderate run at the box office.

Bhatt was one of the most prominent actresses of the 1990s, known for hits including Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Junoon, Chaahat, and Zakhm. She is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and the half-sister of actress Alia Bhatt.

Shroff, meanwhile, has spent over four decades in Hindi cinema. He made his debut with the 1983 blockbuster Hero, which launched him as a major star.

Tara Sutaria Shows Off ‘Koffee With Karan’ Mug in Her Swanky New Home



MUMBAI, India — Tara Sutaria is settling into her new luxurious home — and one special keepsake has pride of place on her living room wall.

The actress shared glimpses of her tastefully styled space, where a sleek wall unit displays books, photos, vinyl records, décor pieces, and her iconic black “Koffee With Karan” mug. The mug is a throwback to her 2022 appearance on the talk show alongside Heropanti 2 co-star Tiger Shroff.

Posting photos from her new abode, Sutaria wrote, “To new beginnings…. To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.”

The pictures showed the actress in an off-white saree with traditional jewelry and a gajra, offering a peek into her home’s retro charm, teakwood furniture, open wooden flooring, and even a piano placed in a cozy corner. She was also seen performing what appeared to be a housewarming ritual.

The move comes amid reports of her breakup with actor Veer Pahariya. While neither has confirmed the split, Sutaria’s absence from his recent birthday celebrations and public events has fueled speculation. (Source: IANS)