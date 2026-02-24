Yo Yo Honey Singh Says He Is “Safe in Mexico,” Flying Back Home After Cartel Violence

MUMBAI — Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh said he is safe and on his way back to India after violent unrest erupted across Mexico following the killing of the country’s most wanted cartel leader.

Honey Singh, who was in Mexico at the time, shared an update on social media to reassure fans amid widespread concern. Posting a photo of himself standing beside a chartered aircraft, he wrote, “Thnk u guys for all ur concern! M safe in mexico just flying back home #harharmahadev.”

The message came as large parts of Mexico experienced unrest after the death of a powerful cartel leader triggered coordinated retaliation. Highways were blocked, vehicles were set on fire, and tourists — including Americans — were left stranded in several resort cities, among them Puerto Vallarta.

According to U.S. officials, the cartel leader was killed during a Mexican military operation supported by American intelligence. Mexico’s defense authorities said multiple cartel members were killed in the operation, which was followed by widespread violence targeting infrastructure and security forces.

Media reports said armed groups shut down roads across several states and torched vehicles, sending plumes of smoke into the sky, including in popular tourist areas. The U.S. State Department said it received hundreds of calls from Americans stranded in Mexico, prompting the launch of a round-the-clock crisis hotline as airlines suspended flights to cities such as Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

Mexican officials reported dozens of roadblocks and attacks on security forces. More than two dozen security personnel and at least one civilian were killed in the violence, while dozens of suspected cartel members were killed or detained.

Analysts have warned that the killing could spark a succession struggle within the cartel, raising the risk of further instability in the coming days, particularly in regions already on edge.

Honey Singh’s update was widely shared by fans, many of whom had expressed concern for his safety as news of the violence spread. (Source: IANS)