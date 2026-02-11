India–U.S. Trade Deal Seen Boosting India’s Share of U.S. Plastics Market

NEW DELHI — The India–U.S. trade agreement is expected to create significant new opportunities for Indian plastic exporters and help the country expand its footprint in the U.S. plastics market, according to industry leaders.

Arvind Goenka, managing director of RMG Polymers India Limited, said the agreement opens access to a vast and lucrative U.S. market for Indian manufacturers. He noted that the United States imports plastic products worth an estimated $75 billion annually, while India’s plastic exports to the U.S. currently stand at about $2.2 billion.

Goenka said the agreement presents a major growth opportunity for Indian companies, adding that plastic exports to the U.S. could potentially double over the next few years.

He also pointed out that the U.S. is a major buyer of PVC products. Increased sourcing of plastic and PVC materials from India could lead to Indian-made products being re-exported to other global markets, strengthening their international acceptance and visibility.

According to Goenka, the agreement is likely to benefit not only the plastic sector but also help position India as a dependable global supplier. He said the scale of the U.S. economy, estimated at around $30 trillion, combined with a population of roughly 340 million, creates strong demand for high-quality products.

As demand for premium goods rises in the U.S., Goenka said similar products are likely to be manufactured in India, improving quality standards domestically and benefiting Indian consumers as well.

He added that increased trade with the U.S. often leads to broader export gains, as products accepted in the American market tend to gain faster entry into regions such as the Gulf, Europe, and Russia. As a result, he said, expanding trade ties with the U.S. could have a multiplier effect on India’s exports to other global markets. (Source: IANS)