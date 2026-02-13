Indian Passport Rises to 75th Place on Global Mobility Ranking

NEW DELHI, India — India’s passport has climbed 10 places in the latest Henley Passport Index, rising to 75th globally and marking a notable improvement in international travel access for Indian citizens.

The ranking is up from 85th last year, reflecting an increase in the number of destinations that allow Indian travelers to enter without securing a visa in advance. According to the index, Indian passport holders can now access 56 countries through visa-free or visa-on-arrival arrangements.

The Henley Passport Index measures the strength of passports based on how many destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa. Higher rankings indicate greater global mobility and easier cross-border travel.

While the latest jump signals progress, India’s long-term performance on the index has been mixed. The country reached its highest-ever position of 71st in 2006, but rankings slipped in recent years, falling to 80th in 2024 and then to 85th before this year’s recovery.

Globally, Singapore continues to top the index, with its passport offering visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea share second place, each allowing entry to 187 countries. Sweden and the United Arab Emirates are tied for third, with access to 186 destinations.

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland occupy the fourth position, providing visa-free entry to 185 countries, while Austria, Greece, Malta, and Portugal follow at fifth place with access to 184 destinations.

Other countries with strong global mobility include Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand, all of which rank within the top 10 due to their extensive visa-free travel access. (Source: IANS)